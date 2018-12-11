Head-on collision kills one

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Crews clean up logs spilled on Wiregrass Road following the collision Tuesday morning that left one driver dead. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Crews clean up logs spilled on Wiregrass Road following the collision Tuesday morning that left one driver dead.

ROCKINGHAM — A driver has died following a head-on collision with a logging truck on Wiregrass Road near Adetha Lane. The accident occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Highway Patrol has not released the name of the deceased as of Tuesday evening out of respect for the family.

Based on the position of the logging truck Tuesday afternoon, the truck was traveling north on Wiregrass Road — a two-lane road — while the other vehicle was traveling south. The logging truck spilled its load on the right shoulder next to a small creek due to the collision.

Trooper E. Johnson, who was on the scene, said the Highway Patrol has confirmed that the two vehicles collided head-on. The driver of the logging truck — whose name has also not been released — did not suffer serious injuries, according to Johnson.

The investigation into the wreck is ongoing as of Tuesday evening.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

