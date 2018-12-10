Goodman says goodbyes

Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Staff and administrators of Richmond County Schools as well as friends and family of Superintendent Cindy Goodman filled the lobby of the Richmond Community College Cole Auditorium to congratulate Goodman on her retirement and reflect on their time with her. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Staff and administrators of Richmond County Schools as well as friends and family of Superintendent Cindy Goodman filled the lobby of the Richmond Community College Cole Auditorium to congratulate Goodman on her retirement and reflect on their time with her.

HAMLET — The Richmond Community College Cole Auditorium lobby was packed with Richmond County Schools staff, administrators, friends and family of Superintendent Cindy Goodman, all there to offer their congratulations on her retirement.

Goodman officially told the school board of her decision to retire during a closed session after its November meeting. Her last day will be Dec. 31.

“I’m so grateful to those who have come out,” said Goodman. “This validates what I thought — that I will miss the people.”

Jeff Maples, associate superintendent of curriculum and instruction, will be the interim superintendent while the board looks for the next school chief. He will take over Jan. 1.

“I appreciate the confidence the Board of Education has in me and I will continue to build upon the success of Dr. Goodman,” he said. “I believe in our students, teachers, support staff and community and I look forward to great things continuing to happen in Richmond County Schools.”

School staff, administrators and former students came up to the podium to thank Goodman for her time as superintendent and the support and encouragement she’s given them throughout the years.

Josh McGee, a 2017 Richmond Senior High School graduate and current student at NC State University, talked about one of his first encounters with Goodman. He said he admired her for taking the time out of her day to talk with him about their school uniforms, even though he didn’t get the response he was looking for.

“She was passionate and she wanted to hear the voice of her students and that stuck with me throughout my high school career,” he said. “I’m grateful to have had her as my superintendent and mentor.”

Rockingham Middle School social worker Oorick McDougald thanked Goodman for putting up with him while he was a student at her school and for helping him become the man he is today.

“You planted me into good soil,” McDougald told Goodman. “You watered me when I tried to dry out. You dug around me and pulled up weeds that tried to keep me from growing . When I was weak, you gave me furtilizer to help me continue to grow and be healthy. So never doubt for a moment that you didn’t have a green thumb because you do. Just look at me. Dr. Cindy Goodman, I am the fruit of your labor and I thank God that your labor was not in vain.”

Wendy Jordan, director of students services, talked about the cornerstones of Goodman’s superitendency, including her ability to achieve results, her ability to take down the chewing gum market in Richmond County Schools and enforce a dress code, and how accessible and approachable she was to many.

Following Jordan was Kelly DeLong, director of K-12 Math and Science, who read a “biographical account of Goodman’s time in Richmond County Schools” titled, ‘Oh the Places You’ll Go. The Adventures of Dr. Cindy Goodman.’

Richmond Senior High School Principal Jim Butler and Maples also stood at the podium to thank Goodman for her leadership and mentorship.

“Your goal is to leave a place better than how you found it and that’s not always something you can do,” said Butler. “But that’s something Goodman can hang her hat on. So, enjoy your retirement, play tennis, knit sweaters and, most definitely, enjoy your time.”

Goodman was the last to talk, reflecting on her time with Richmond County Schools and what she’ll miss about being there. But she said despite not being there physically, she’ll still be around.

“Being the superintendent has been one of my greatest joys,” said Goodman. “And I’m sure Jeff will do a great job striking that perfect balance of holding people to high standards and making them feel supported.”

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

