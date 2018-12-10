Young mom, unborn child shot to death in Laurel Hill

Turner Turner

LAUREL HILL — A young mother and her unborn child are dead after a shooting in Laurel Hill on Friday.

According to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Shyane Locklear, 19, who was expecting the birth of her baby boy on Friday, was shot shortly after 10 p.m. at a residence on Lennon Drive.

“Ms. Locklear was nine months pregnant with a male infant child at the time of her death, who was expected to be born (Friday),” Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jessica Sadonikov said in a statement. “The unborn baby boy was also inadvertently pronounced deceased at the scene and was not born at the time of his death.

“Additionally, during this incident after Ms. Locklear was reported shot, (the shooter) allegedly opened fire on Ms. Locklear’s parents and their 2-year-old minor child grandson while the three parties were seated in their vehicle outside of the home while they were awaiting Ms. Locklear to return to their vehicle,” the statement continued. “Reportedly, their family was attempting to leave to return to Durham. The three victims from the passenger vehicle were not injured in this incident.”

Investigators arrested Tygira McRae Turner, 21, of Laurel Hill on Saturday and charged him with first-degree premeditated murder in relation to Locklear’s death. Sadonikov said the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division will seek additional murder charges for the murder of the unborn infant child in addition to charges pertaining to the other three victims.

Turner, who was reportedly Locklear’s boyfriend, is being held without bond.

Two shot in city

According to reports, two individuals were injured in a shooting on Saturday, but few details are available as of Monday morning.

The shooting reportedly took place on Roseville Street.

No details were available on the condition of the two victims.

