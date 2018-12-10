Initiative to help hurricane victims find homes

Pierce Pierce

RALEIGH — The [email protected] North Carolina initiative is seeking to provide families displaced by Hurricane Florence with housing.

The $12 million program is from the North Carolina Department of Human and Health Services and partnership with the NC Coalition to End Homelessness, the NC Housing Finance Agency and other state agencies and partners.

Those eligible are those who:

— Were affected by Florence and are from one of the counties with a federal declaration of disaster.

— Do not qualify for FEMA individual aAssistance

— Were residing in disaster shelter at the time of [email protected] assessments and did not have a safe and stable housing option for leaving the shelter (Phase 1) OR were not in a disaster shelter at the time of [email protected] assessment but are at risk of homelessness due to the storm (Phase 2).

The program offers home navigation services, rental assistance, and case management services provide families with stability.

[email protected] also offers the Housing Stabilization Fund to help families with smaller scale one-time services like utility deposits, job placement, credit repair services, moving expenses, smaller scale housing rehabilitation and modification and more.

”I just hope that our citizens will take advantage — these are your tax dollars coming back to work for you,” said State Rep. Garland Pierce. “We want to help those in need.”

For further information, visit www.backathome.org.

In other related business:

North Carolina survivors of Hurricane Florence have until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, to register for assistance from FEMA or apply for a low-interest loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to return economic injury applications is June 14, 2019.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

