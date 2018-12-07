An Ellerbe ‘Hometown’ Tradition

Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Chena Jackson led the Leethee AME Zion Church men's choir in Christmas carols during Ellerbe's Hometown Christmas Friday evening. They sang hyms and Christmas carols including "Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer" and "Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire." Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Chena Jackson led the Leethee AME Zion Church men's choir in Christmas carols during Ellerbe's Hometown Christmas Friday evening. They sang hyms and Christmas carols including "Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer" and "Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire." Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Makayla Russell and Crystal Norton with Norton Farms served up samplings of several meats — including steak, chicken and potatoes — spiced with their homemade blends. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Makayla Russell and Crystal Norton with Norton Farms served up samplings of several meats — including steak, chicken and potatoes — spiced with their homemade blends. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Buffy McKenzie, owner of Lumberhen Farms, decorated handmade ornaments in The Woodpecker. Some ornaments were pre-designed, but McKenzie offered customized options for families to take home as well. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Buffy McKenzie, owner of Lumberhen Farms, decorated handmade ornaments in The Woodpecker. Some ornaments were pre-designed, but McKenzie offered customized options for families to take home as well.

ELLERBE — Families roamed Main Street Ellerbe for Hometown Christmas on Friday evening to get homemade Christmas ornaments, browse local shops for gifts and sign up for several door prizes in the hopes of winning prizes.

The town park shone bright after Mayor Lee Berry called for the Christmas tree lights to turn on. Following was a small performance by the Mineral Springs Elementary choir, which sang songs including “Jingle Bells” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

“I love the size I see here tonight,” said Berry, noticing the turnout and businesses that participated. Berry encouraged families to browse the stores and shop local.

Main Street was lined with luminaries, a new addition this year, to light up the sidewalk and guide families to the participating businesses. Steaming cups of hot cocoa could be seen warming up the hands of many as they walked the streets.

In The Woodpecker, Donna Tedder browsed the spice selection after sampling a selection of meats from Norton’s Farms. Tedder said she came by the store to pick up a customized present.

“It’s nice to have people get together in a small town,” said Tedder. “It’s good to keep business local.”

A big hit were the handmade ornaments made by Buffy McKenzie, owner of Lumberhen Designs. Billie Gardner stood closely by to watch her work. She said she enjoys hometown Christmas because of the family feel it brings.

“It’s nothing like it,” she said. “Everyone talks about how ‘it takes a village’ and that’s what this is. Family and love.”

Towards the end, as the streets started to empty and stores became less crowded, carolers could be heard inside the fire department. Chena Jackson led the Leethee AME Zion Church’s men’s choir in a few songs including “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” and “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire.”

