Network restored after 911 service outage

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Emergency Services announced on social media Friday that wireless network outage preventing wireless callers from reaching 9-1-1 on Thursday has been resolved and all services have been restored.

Verizon Wireless and AT&T reported that outages had occurred throughout the southeast on Thursday, though the issues were resolved Thursday afternoon.

It is unclear how long Richmond County’s service was affected. Richmond County Emergency Services could not be reached by phone or email for comment Thursday or Friday.

Any customer who is unable to reach 9-1-1 in Richmond County is asked to call Emergency Service’s 10-digit emergency line at 910-997-5081.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]