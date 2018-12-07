Local couple starts Wingate scholarship for Richmond students

Contributed photo Helen and Paul Shaw Contributed photo Helen and Paul Shaw

ROCKINGHAM — Students from Richmond County will have greater access to higher education, thanks to a Rockingham couple whose legacy includes a recently established scholarship fund at Wingate University.

The Paul and Helen Shaw Endowed Scholarship earmarks money first for undergraduate students from the Shaws’ home county and gives second preference to undergrads from elsewhere in the state. Jerry Currie, the Shaws’ nephew and executor of Helen Shaw’s estate, said his aunt wanted to help local families and felt education was the way to do so.

“Wingate was the college of choice, mainly because it is close to Richmond County, and it’s a good university with a great reputation,” Currie explained.

He said the Shaws had no direct ties to Wingate. However, when he began to advise his aunt about setting up a trust, he remembered his longtime friend Jerry McGee, Wingate’s president emeritus.

“We lived in the village of Roberdell. That’s how we knew each other,” Currie says, describing his Richmond County childhood. “We were neighbors and went to the same school, but one grade apart. We played sandlot football together in the neighborhood, and in elementary school we were both stamp collectors, so we traded stamps.”

When Currie went into the military, he and McGee lost touch, but they caught back up when Currie, an architect, completed a project at a college where McGee was working. After McGee came to Wingate in 1992, the two touched base on occasion.

“When we were trying to decide how to use Helen’s residual, my best connection was Jerry McGee with Wingate,” Currie says. He helped his aunt, a widow since 2002, set up the Vara Helen Melton Shaw Trust, so that when her estate was settled, remaining funds would become part of the University’s permanent endowment, with income to be used for student financial assistance. Currie says it was important to him and to Shaw that the University manage the funds.

Paul Bain Shaw was an Army veteran, having served during World War II before going to work in textiles. Helen Shaw was the oldest member of Roberdell United Methodist Church when she died in October 2017 at age 95. She had retired from Burlington Industries after 42 years. Currie remembers her as a dedicated homemaker and cook, especially during the years her husband farmed.

“I lived in Roberdell, and she lived in a little area called Knob Hill. I would go visit her on occasion. Then she and Paul moved to Cordova, which was closer to where they worked,” Currie says. “There was a time when uncle Paul bought a farm not too far from where I lived. He would have me come up during the summers and work the farm. He taught me how to plow with a mule, drive the tractor, get up hay and corn and tobacco.”

He said that work on the Shaw farm led to his becoming president of Future Farmers of America at Rockingham High School, the predecessor of Richmond County Senior High.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the Paul and Helen Shaw Endowed Scholarship may send a check to Wingate University Office of Advancement, P.O. Box 159, Wingate, NC 28174, with Shaw Endowed Scholarship in the note field or give online. To learn more about leaving your own educational legacy, contact the Office of Gift Planning at 980-699-7094, or visit the website.

Contributed photo Helen and Paul Shaw https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Shaw-photo.jpg Contributed photo Helen and Paul Shaw