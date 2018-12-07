Deadline for disaster benefits Dec. 13

ROCKINGHAM — With less than a week to apply for federal disaster assistance, Richmond County has been approved for more than $1.2 million in state and federal assistance since the federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Florence in September.

The deadline to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a low-interest loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration is 11:59 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 13. Individuals and businesses can apply by calling the the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.

Applications can also be submitted online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by downloading the FEMA mobile app or downloading the ReadyNC app.

Of the $1.2 million approved for Richmond County, more than $302,000 in state and federal grants have gone to help 197 homeowners and renters. As of Monday, three flood insurance claims have been filed and an estimated $92,000 in claims have been paid to date, according to FEMA.

Nearly $860,000 in U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loans have been approved for 39 homeowners and businesses.

Businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets. Applicants may be eligible for a loan increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA for mitigation purposes.

Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, French drain or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.

As of TUesday, FEMA has conducted 848 home inspections in Richmond County, which represents approximately 99% of home inspections to be done in the county, according to FEMA. The county was approved for assistance to local governments for debris removal and emergency protective measures Sep. 24 and permanent work Oct. 12.

As of Monday, seven Requests for Public Assistance were received and approved in Richmond County.

More than $975 million in state and federal funding has been provided to Hurricane Florence survivors in North Carolina, according to FEMA. This includes $529 million in flood insurance payments to policyholders, $118 million in grants to homeowners and renters and $329 million in low-interest disaster loans.