Robo-pets donated to the Hamlet Senior Center

HAMLET — Two robo-companion pets were donated to the Hamlet Senior Center just before the holiday season.

AOS & Friends Care, Inc. is a nonprofit dedicated to serving direct care needs and supporting programs and events to benefit those affected by dementia in Moore and surrounding counties. Its mission is to provide direct care and community support to older adults who are dealing with the challenges of aging, with a specific focus on those with dementia. The counties they provide for are Moore, Chatham, Cumberland, Harnett, Lee, Montogomery, Richmond and Scotland, according to the company’s website.

In November, Nikki Sewell, director of the Hamlet Senior Center, was contacted by AOS & Friends Care Inc.’s co-founder John Barrett about receiving two pets for the center.

“I was excited and amazed because I didn’t know they existed,” said Sewell. “I know pets can be therapuetic, so to have one to assist without the added stress — like food, kitty litter, potty training — it’s amazing.”

Barrett said their nonprofit started back in 2015, and they started giving out companion pets about a year and a half ago. To date, they’ve given out more than 30 cats and dogs to different care facilities and individuals.

“We gave two to Magnolia Gardens in Aberdeen,” Barrett remembered. “About one month later, I got a call from someone whose friend lived there. She said that whenever she goes to visit, her friend always grabs the dog to show to her.”

Other products and services provided by AOS & Friends Care Inc. include a personalized music program, memory cafe, support groups, direct care services and community awareness and education.

As of now, Hamlet is the first senior center to have companion pets, but Sewell said she’d like to see them in all the centers in the future.

Sewell said the cat and dog will be available upon request throughout the day. They will also vote on names for the animals during their Christmas party next Wednesday.

“It will help those who are lonely and going through a bad day,” she said. “This will give them a chance to reminisce on having an animal and feel love … especially during the holiday.”

The robo-companion pets are available for use at the center and can be purchased for individual use through the Joy for All website. For more information, visit www.aosfcare.org.

