Search is on for Hamlet man

RED SPRINGS — The search continues for a man who escaped law enforcement last week by taking a dive.

Arthur Charles Smith III, 26, of 503 Hamlet Ave. in Hamlet, was identified as the driver of a vehicle that led officers with the Red Springs and Maxton police departments, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Highway Patrol on a vehicular pursuit through parts of Robeson and Scotland counties on Friday.

The chase ended on Alma Road near Maxton when Smith lost control of the black Chevy Malibu he was driving and crashed, according to Red Springs police Maj. Kimothy Monroe. Smith and his passenger, 23-year-old Michalla Jade McPherson, of 4436 S.C. 57 in Little Rock, S.C., got out of the vehicle and jumped into the creek beneath the Alma Road bridge.

Smith swam away, but McPherson was pulled from the water and arrested. She was charged with resisting a public officer, and aiding and abetting the driver who was driving while impaired. The North Carolina Highway Patrol charged her with multiple traffic offenses. McPherson was placed in the Robeson County jail under a $1,000 bond.

The incident began about 3 p.m. Friday when Officer Amanda Velez responded to a call from the 211 Laundrymat, located at 805 E. Fourth Ave. in Red Springs, about a careless and reckless driver in a black Chevy Malibu. Velez saw the vehicle leaving the area. The driver spotted Velez and sped away.

The vehicle led officers through Robeson and Scotland counties at a high rate of speed. The N.C. Highway Patrol took over the pursuit as the suspect vehicle was driving through stop signs without stopping and passed a stopped school bus.

Several warrants have been taken out against Smith, according to Monroe.

