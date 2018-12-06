Man arrested for assault of pregnant ex-wife

Wall Wall

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man accused of assaulting his pregnant ex-wife has posted a video on YouTube of the aftermath of the incident, along with a series of five videos apparently taken over the previous weeks which show him documenting her whereabouts.

William Lewis Wall, 50, of Logan Park and his ex-wife were attempting to complete a custody exchange in the parking lot of the Department of Social Services after its offices had closed on Nov. 30 when Wall allegedly assaulted his ex-wife, who is about six months pregnant, causing her to land on their 5-year-old child.

A 20 -minute video posted on Wall’s YouTube page later that evening begins with Wall’s ex-wife laying on her stomach on top of their children on the asphalt with Wall demanding that she get off of them.

He accuses her of causing what transpired just before the video started, saying “you always do this” before continuing to accuse her of planning to undermine him during the custody exchange. At about the 1:50 mark of the video, his ex-wife is shown sitting on the ground with two young children in her arms and the eldest, a 5-year-old, vomits while the ex-wife accuses Wall of pushing her and causing her to land on them.

At about the 0:40 mark in the video, the ex-wife is shown talking on the phone to authorities repeatedly saying “come help me please.” The camera is then jostled as Wall moves closer to her and a clattering sound is heard in the distance, and the phone is no longer in the woman’s hand when she comes back into frame. Wall then accuses her of throwing her own phone to make it look like he did it.

At about 6:40 in the video, Wall begins to try to pull the eldest child away from the mother and tugs on the child’s arm for several minutes.

In warrants for his arrest, Wall is accused of pushing his ex-wife causing her to land on the 5-year-old child, and pinning the child to the ground.

Wall’s YouTube page, named “William Wall,” includes five videos posted on Nov. 25 that show him driving by a business in an effort to prove that his ex-wife is working there, apparently intending to use this as evidence against her in their custody battle, based on statements made in the video.

Wall is charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, battery on an unborn child, assault on a child under 12 years of age, interfering with emergency communication and larceny.

He was arrested Sunday evening and held without bond until his hearing on Monday when he was given a $1,500 secure bond, which he posted shortly after noon Monday. Wall has been ordered to have no contact with his ex-wife.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show Wall has been convicted of 13 misdemeanor charges since March 1989 when he was convicted of resisting an officer and driving with a revoked license, for which he served a month in prison. He served two months in prison for a January 1990 conviction for assaulting a police officer and damaging property.

He served six months in prison in 1994 for two drivers license violations and then 10 months in prison following an October 1996 conviction for a DWI, resisting an officer and communicating threats. Most recently, Wall was convicted on two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and one misdemeanor count of communicating threats in March 2006 for which he served five months in prison.

YouTube video shows aftermath of the assault

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

