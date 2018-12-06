Up to 3 inches of snow expected this weekend

Contributed photo North Carolina Emergency Management on Thursday released a winter weather forecast showing Richmond County in the area where significant snow and ice accumulations are “possible,” with up to three inches total expected over the course of the weekend. Contributed photo North Carolina Emergency Management on Thursday released a winter weather forecast showing Richmond County in the area where significant snow and ice accumulations are “possible,” with up to three inches total expected over the course of the weekend.

ROCKINGHAM — While much of the western part of the state will receive dangerous levels of snow this weekend, Richmond County is expected to receive one to three inches of snow.

An advisory issued by North Carolina Emergency Management on Thursday shows Richmond County in the area where significant snow and ice accumulations are “possible.” Rockingham Fire Chief Harold Isler said the forecasts as of Thursday were not severe enough to warrant emergency procedures, but advised residents to use caution when traveling this weekend.

“Stay off the roadways unless you absolutely have to travel. If you do, drive with caution and don’t get in a hurry,” Isler said in a text Thursday. “If forecasts predict more we may look at putting chains on (wheels of) key apparatuses and spread out the 4-wheel drive vehicles between both (fire) stations to provide emergency services to both sides of town.”

In case power goes out, residents should check the batteries on their smoke detectors, remember not to leave candles unattended and to keep generators in a well ventilated area to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Isler.

If things escalate, Isler added, the fire department will follow the city of Rockingham Emergency Operations Plan.

Richmond County Schools has not issued any notices about changes of the schools’ schedules as of Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service shows a chance of rain Saturday afternoon with a high near 41 degrees and a 40-percent chance of precipitation. There is a possibility of less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation in the afternoon. By Saturday night, the low temperature will drop to around 33 degrees and winds will increase to up to 22 mph and the chance of precipitation will increase to 80 percent with three -quarters of an inch of precipitation possible.

On Sunday, the high temperature is projected to be 38 degrees with a 100-percent chance of precipitation, with an inch of precipitation possible, and this drops to a 70 percent chance Sunday night. There is a 60-percent chance precipitation will continue into Monday with a high temperature of 42 degrees and rain and sleet Monday night, according to the NWS.

The weather will clear up Tuesday.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

