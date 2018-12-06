Christmas card winners announced

Chairman Wiley Mabe and Superintedent Cindy Goodman awarded 12th-grader Molly Meachum a certificate for winning the 2018 Superintendent’s Christmas card art contest. Chairman Wiley Mabe and Superintedent Cindy Goodman awarded 12th-grader Molly Meachum a certificate for winning the 2018 Superintendent’s Christmas card art contest. Chairman Wiley Mabe and Superintedent Cindy Goodman awarded fifth-grader Justin Flowers a certificate for winning the 2018 Superintendent’s Christmas card art contest. Chairman Wiley Mabe and Superintedent Cindy Goodman awarded fifth-grader Justin Flowers a certificate for winning the 2018 Superintendent’s Christmas card art contest. Chairman Wiley Mabe and Superintedent Cindy Goodman awarded sixth-grader Abby Chavis a certificate for winning the 2018 Superintendent’s Christmas card art contest. Chairman Wiley Mabe and Superintedent Cindy Goodman awarded sixth-grader Abby Chavis a certificate for winning the 2018 Superintendent’s Christmas card art contest.

ROCKINGHAM — Several students and schools were recognized during the Richmond County School Board’s monthly meeting Thursday.

Students across Richmond County competed in the annual superintendent’s Christmas card art competition to see who could design a card that would stand out to Superintendent Cindy Goodman. Public Information Officer Briana Goins said one student from elementary, middle, Richmond County Ninth Grade Academy and high school would be chosen.

Winners include: Fifth-grader Justin Flowers on Monroe Avenue Elementary School, sixth-grader Abby Chavis of Rockingham Middle School, ninth-grader Chloe Monroe of Richmond Ninth Grade Academy and 12th-grader Molly Meachum from Richmond Senior High School.

“We would like to thank each of you for making the season brighter with your amazing artwork,” Goins said to the students.

In addition to the students being recognized for their artwork, several schools were recognized in Richmond County for meeting or exceeding academic growth:

• Ashley Chapel Educational Center (met academic growth)

• Cordova Middle School (met academic growth)

• East Rockingham Elementary (exceeded academic growth)

• Fairview Heights Elementary (exceeded academic growth)

• Hamlet Middle School (exceeded academic growth)

• LJ Bell Elementary (met academic growth)

• Mineral Springs Elementary (exceeded academic growth)

• Monroe Avenue Elementary (met academic growth)

• Richmond County Ninth Grade Academy (exceeded academic growth)

• Richmond County Early College (met academic growth and has a 100 percent graduation rate)

• Washington Street Elementary (exceeded academic growth)

• West Rockingham Elementary (met academic growth)

During Goodman’s report, she re-iterated the law that took effect Dec. 1 parents were made aware of throughout November through connect-ed messages and a letter sent home with students Nov. 30.

The law, which originated in April 2017 as House Bill 670, increases the criminal penalty for communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property or at a place of worship and allows for a judge to grant probation and a conditional discharge charges of those found guilty of such offense in they are younger than 20.

Goodman stressed the importance of families talking to their children.

“Often children get angry and say things that they really don’t mean,” she said. “I want parents to be totally informed and talk to their kids about never saying anything close to threatening mass violence.”

Thursday’s meeting marked Goodman’s final board meeting as superintendent before she retires. A celebration at the Cole Auditorium will take place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10. All are welcome to attend.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

