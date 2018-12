Families lined Main Street in Hamlet to watch dozens of floats and cars sail down the street decorated in reds, greens and the occassional Christmas tree for Hamlet’s annual Christmas Parade. The Raider band played holiday tunes, candy and toilet paper were tossed into the streets and cheerleaders called out chants and cheers. Mr. and Mrs. Claus rounded out the parade with a “Merry Christmas.”

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_parade.jpg https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_parade3.jpg https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_parade2.jpg https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_parade4.jpg https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_parade5.jpg