Lowes Food closing

its Lumberton store

LUMBERTON — Lowes Food will be closing after nearly 20 years of operation in Lumberton.

The store, which anchors the Lumberton Towne Centre strip mall at 5075 Fayetteville Road, will padlock on Dec. 23. The closing is because of low performance, according to Kimberly George, vice president of Communications and Corporate Citizenship at the store’s parent company, Alex Lee Inc.

The store has a staff of 12 full-time and 34 part-time employees. Employees were told on Nov. 27 of the decision to close the store.

George said management is meeting with each employee individually to offer transfer opportunities.

***

Defense: Green has

alibis on Jordan murder

SANFORD — One of the men convicted of murdering Michael Jordan’s father in 1993 argued Wednesday that alibi witnesses and evidence of his innocence weren’t given a close enough look during his trial, violating his constitutional rights.

A defense attorney for Daniel Green urged a judge during oral arguments to allow a wider-ranging evidentiary hearing that could lead to a new trial. Green admits that he helped dump James Jordan’s body but maintains he wasn’t present when Jordan was fatally shot. Green’s conviction for first-degree murder has previously been upheld by two state courts.

Superior Court Judge Winston Gilchrist said he would rule at a later date on whether to allow Green’s latest effort to proceed or deny it.

From staff and wife reports