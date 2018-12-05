Rohanen alumnus calls for classmates to support Place of Grace

File photo File photo

ROCKINGHAM — An alumnus of Rohanen Middle School is calling on his fellow alumni to support the Place of Grace, which has taken over the school’s building.

In a letter addressed to alumni and friends of Rohanen — which is printed below in its entirety — Class of 1959 President Jim Ganey, now of Franklin Springs, Georgia, asks his former classmates and those who came after him to contribute financially to New Life Christian Ministries’ Place of Grace so that they can improve their facilities.

Ganey said he used to live across the street from the school, located at 252 School St., and when he returned to the area in September for a reunion he rode through the area around the school in East Rockingham and saw the effects of the loss of the textile industry. This inspired him to contribute monthly to Place of Grace.

“If it hadn’t been for some of the coaches and teachers at Rohanen I could have ended up like the people that need Place of Grace now,” Ganey said. “I’m so grateful that someone is doing what (Pastor Gary Richardson of New Life) is doing.”

Place of Grace has set a goal of transitioning the residents of its Rescue Mission into the old school building, but has been unable to do so because the building does not meet the requirements to be rezoned residential. In addition to providing temporary housing, the campus will serve as a community center, food kitchen, church and host addiction recovery meetings.

Richardson, another Rohanen alumnus, said he was excited to have alumni interested in supporting his cause.

“It’s exciting to have alumni contacting us from Georgia excited about what we’re doing which is to continue what the school has always done: facilitating education and giving this community a hand up.”

If you are interested in supporting Place of Grace, you can call 910-817-7165 or visit the campus at 252 School St. in Rockingham.

The following is Ganey’s letter to the community:

Dear Alumni and Friends … Christmas Greetings!

This letter is being sent in behalf of “Place of Grace” that now occupies the former Rohanen School facility.

Rohanen School had a long history and impacted a lot of students and the community. It was sad to hear of its closing.

In recent months, as you probably are aware, the former school has been turned over to New Life Christian Ministries. This ministry is reaching into the community that many of us grew up to know and love. It was a stable economy and environment for a long time until the textile industry began to falter and the eventual closing of the four textile plants in East Rockingham. These closings had a devastating impact on the community. These job loses created many problems including homelessness and drug trafficking.

Place of Grace is focusing their efforts on rebuilding the community. It is a faith-based organization sponsored by the New Life Christian Church. This is where you come into the picture. They need our support to help upgrade the facilities and for monthly operation costs.

I am asking you to make a special gift of help before the end of the year and to consider giving on a regular monthly basis to support this ministry and help them in the rebuilding of the Rohanen (East Rockingham) community.

May God bless you and may God bless Rohanen … a Place of Grace for many of us.

Thank you in advance for your support and may you have a Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday Season.

Sincerely,

Jim Ganey, Class of 1959

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

