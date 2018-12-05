Friday deadline for Toys for Tots signups

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Marine Toys for Tots coordinator Donna Dobbins, left, gives Sherry Tanner her bag of toys for her 13-year-old son, who is disabled. Dobbins joked that the bags are not very “Christmas themed” but they’re “efficient.” Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Marine Toys for Tots coordinator Donna Dobbins, left, gives Sherry Tanner her bag of toys for her 13-year-old son, who is disabled. Dobbins joked that the bags are not very “Christmas themed” but they’re “efficient.” Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Toys are bagged and numbered ready to be picked up at R.L. Dobbins Insurance at 315 S. Long Dr. in Rockingham. Applicants can sign up at Dobbins Insurance or DSS until Friday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Toys are bagged and numbered ready to be picked up at R.L. Dobbins Insurance at 315 S. Long Dr. in Rockingham. Applicants can sign up at Dobbins Insurance or DSS until Friday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Each child approved for toys will receive three to four toys through Toys for Tots. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Each child approved for toys will receive three to four toys through Toys for Tots.

ROCKINGHAM — The last day to sign up for Toys for Tots is fast approaching and the program’s organizers say the recipients have skewed younger than in previous years.

The last day to sign up to receive a bag of toys is Friday. Those interested can apply at the Department of Social Services located at 125 Caroline St., Rockingham or at R.L. Dobbins Insurance located at 315 S. Long Dr., Rockingham. Call DSS at 910-997-8480 or Dobbins Insurance at 910-997-6231 for more information.

Those receiving financial benefits through DSS are eligible to receive toys. Others can be found eligible based on need, according to Donna Dobbins, coordinator of Marine Toys For Tots.

“There is a great need for donations because with the hurricane and stuff we’ve had, donations and collection boxes are down,” Dobbins said. “If everybody can dig deep that would be wonderful.”

The drop off locations are listed online at www.toysfortots.org under the “Ways to Donate” tab after selecting Richmond County in the local campaigns. The Marine Corps League will take up donations from the collection boxes on Dec. 17, though the last official day donations will be accepted is Dec. 21, Dobbins said.

“The whole objective of the program is that every child has a Christmas,” she said.

Last year, the local Toys for Tots campaign gave out 7,476 toys to 1,869 children, including 33 bikes. They have already given toys to over 1,400 children this year, according to Dobbins. Families receive three to four toys per child, and the bag will include a book if they are available.

On Wednesday, Sherry Tanner of Rockingham picked up a bag of toys from Dobbins Insurance for her 13 son who is disabled. Tanner said she has been receiving toys for Christmas since a fire destroyed their home three years ago.

“Toys for Tots is a wonderful thing,” Tanner said. “If it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t have had presents for Christmas.”

Dobbins is in her first year as coordinator of the program after taking over for Benny Leviner, who recently retired after 10 years running the program. Dobbins helped for six of those years.

“It’s about trying to make it better for the children and the glory goes back to God,” Dobbins said. “Semper fi — always faithful — we try to uphold that and we couldn’t do it without our volunteers.”

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Marine Toys for Tots coordinator Donna Dobbins, left, gives Sherry Tanner her bag of toys for her 13-year-old son, who is disabled. Dobbins joked that the bags are not very “Christmas themed” but they’re “efficient.” https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_6256.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Marine Toys for Tots coordinator Donna Dobbins, left, gives Sherry Tanner her bag of toys for her 13-year-old son, who is disabled. Dobbins joked that the bags are not very “Christmas themed” but they’re “efficient.” Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Toys are bagged and numbered ready to be picked up at R.L. Dobbins Insurance at 315 S. Long Dr. in Rockingham. Applicants can sign up at Dobbins Insurance or DSS until Friday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_6254.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Toys are bagged and numbered ready to be picked up at R.L. Dobbins Insurance at 315 S. Long Dr. in Rockingham. Applicants can sign up at Dobbins Insurance or DSS until Friday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Each child approved for toys will receive three to four toys through Toys for Tots. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_6253.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Each child approved for toys will receive three to four toys through Toys for Tots.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]