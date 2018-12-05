Outdoor nativity set at First Baptist Church

Members of the First Baptist Church in Hamlet reenact the manger scene. Members of the First Baptist Church in Hamlet reenact the manger scene.

HAMLET — First Baptist Church in Hamlet will present its live nativity scene at 5:30 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. on Friday. The church is located off 208 Charlotte St.

The scenes, written by church member Bob Steele, are a presentation of the Christmas story told through music, members of the church and live animals including a camel, sheep, a donkey and a cow. This year’s baby Jesus will be played by 5-month-old Emerson Huff.

“It’s a realistic portrayal of the Christmas story and it sets the tone for the season,” said Pastor Allison Farrah.

Under the direction of Mary Snyder, the church’s music director, the sanctuary choir and the children’s choir will sing during the nativity scenes. Farrah said the children’s choir is a new addition this year.

Between shows, vegetable soup and grilled cheese sandwiches will be served in the fellowship hall, and children will have the chance to pet the animals with parental supervision. There will also be hot chocolate, cider and other goodies.

Farrah said outdoor seating will be provided and encourages everyone to come out and to bundle up since it’ll be cold.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

