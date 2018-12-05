Reading around the Christmas tree

Pre-K student Joshua Smith sipped his juice as Jalice Copeland read ‘The Lion King’ out loud. Students were served cookies and drinks while they were reading in their small groups around the Cole Auditorium lobby. Pre-K student Joshua Smith sipped his juice as Jalice Copeland read ‘The Lion King’ out loud. Students were served cookies and drinks while they were reading in their small groups around the Cole Auditorium lobby. Senior Alison Pedra and her group sat close by the tree as they read together. Beta club students brought in a variety of books for students to read including Dr. Suess and holiday themed books. Senior Alison Pedra and her group sat close by the tree as they read together. Beta club students brought in a variety of books for students to read including Dr. Suess and holiday themed books. Chanisha Shaw read out loud to Kindergartener Letwanta Ellerbe and Pre-K student Raylen Brewington. Chanisha Shaw read out loud to Kindergartener Letwanta Ellerbe and Pre-K student Raylen Brewington. As a community service project, the Richmond Early College Beta Club read out loud to Pre-K and Kindgergarteners in the Cole Auditorium lobby. Pictured include Harley Linton, Geena Driggers, Kristen Dawkins, Lisette Sanchez, Faith Norton, Long Nguyen, Kibreeauna Stewart, Ke’Niya Ingram, Adreanna Staton, Lauren Humann, Caylie Barbour, Julia Helms, Brylee Williams, Carolina Mendez, Ben Helms, Gisela Flores, Stephanie Holder, Arely Gonzalez, Erial Norton, Kayla Luther, Annaston Martin, Ellie Buck, Danielle Jacuson, Chanisha Shaw, Gabrielle Jackson, Vishal Patel, Sandra Lopez, Ryan Wilson, Abigail Hudson, Rachel Auman, Alena Craddock, Dexter Mabe, Ashanti Patterson, Johan Chavez, Uriel Chiparro, Lorenzo Vega-Vazquez, Benjamin Ewing, Jakayla Levy, Hailey Maness, Madison Pankey, Ian Williams, Cameron Way, Amirah Shelton, Darice Martin, Arlaisjha Morrison, Jenna Patrick, Jalice Copeland, Kaitlinn Herrick, Alison Padron, Shyann Byrd and Stacy Armenia. As a community service project, the Richmond Early College Beta Club read out loud to Pre-K and Kindgergarteners in the Cole Auditorium lobby. Pictured include Harley Linton, Geena Driggers, Kristen Dawkins, Lisette Sanchez, Faith Norton, Long Nguyen, Kibreeauna Stewart, Ke’Niya Ingram, Adreanna Staton, Lauren Humann, Caylie Barbour, Julia Helms, Brylee Williams, Carolina Mendez, Ben Helms, Gisela Flores, Stephanie Holder, Arely Gonzalez, Erial Norton, Kayla Luther, Annaston Martin, Ellie Buck, Danielle Jacuson, Chanisha Shaw, Gabrielle Jackson, Vishal Patel, Sandra Lopez, Ryan Wilson, Abigail Hudson, Rachel Auman, Alena Craddock, Dexter Mabe, Ashanti Patterson, Johan Chavez, Uriel Chiparro, Lorenzo Vega-Vazquez, Benjamin Ewing, Jakayla Levy, Hailey Maness, Madison Pankey, Ian Williams, Cameron Way, Amirah Shelton, Darice Martin, Arlaisjha Morrison, Jenna Patrick, Jalice Copeland, Kaitlinn Herrick, Alison Padron, Shyann Byrd and Stacy Armenia.

HAMLET — Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students from Monroe Avenue Elementary gathered around the Cole Auditorium lobby in small groups Wednesday to read with the Richmond Early College Beta Club students.

Kristi Wagers, one of the Beta Club advisors, said this was the elementary students’ second time coming to the Cole to read with club members. Usually, the students will travel to the school to read in the classrooms.

“The teachers really like it because it gives their students one-on-one time,” she said. “I love hearing our students come back and talk about the connections they made.”

The Beta Club students brought in a variety of books to read — including the Berenstain Bears, Dr. Suess books like ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’, ‘There’s a Wocket in my Pocket’ and ‘Horton Hears a Who’, and some holiday themed books. Students also enjoyed milk and cookies as they gathered in their small reading circles around the tree and lobby.

“I love the fact that the kids can get involved with this,” said Pre-K teacher Mandy Boulware. “It’s really special during Christmas time. This is something they’ll remember years down the road.”

Boulware said this was her first year having her students read at the Cole Auditorium. She was overwhelmed by the turnout of how many Beta Club students came out to read, but liked that they made it personable for the students.

“The milk and cookies add a special touch,” she said.

Pre-K teacher Vicky Gainey said the small group reading helps build the student’s literacy and social skills. When they return to the classroom, Gainey said they’ll discuss and draw their favorite books of the day. The drawings are then compiled into a book for the classroom.

At the end of the small group readings, Monroe Avenue students were given books to take home with them.

Alison Padron, a senior at Richmond Early College, said it was her last time reading with the kids and hopes the Beta Club will continue it in the future.

“I enjoyed spending time with the kids and seeing their faces light up,” she said.

Sophomore Stephanie Holder and Shyann Byrd also said they look forward to reading with the kids.

“They’re cute and adorable and have interesting stories,” said Holder. “It’s an amazing experience.”

“I like when they get really excited when you not only read to them, but also talk to them,” added Byrd. “It really makes their day.”

Pre-K student Joshua Smith sipped his juice as Jalice Copeland read 'The Lion King' out loud. Students were served cookies and drinks while they were reading in their small groups around the Cole Auditorium lobby. Senior Alison Pedra and her group sat close by the tree as they read together. Beta club students brought in a variety of books for students to read including Dr. Suess and holiday themed books. Chanisha Shaw read out loud to Kindergartener Letwanta Ellerbe and Pre-K student Raylen Brewington.

By Jasmine Hager Staff writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

