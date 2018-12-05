New board members take their seats, Robinette keeps his

Board of Commissioners Chairman Ken Robinette gives guidance to newly elected commissioners Tavares Bostic and Rick Watkins after their first board meeting on Tuesday. Robinette was re-elected unanimously as chairman of the board. Board of Commissioners Chairman Ken Robinette gives guidance to newly elected commissioners Tavares Bostic and Rick Watkins after their first board meeting on Tuesday. Robinette was re-elected unanimously as chairman of the board.

ROCKINGHAM — The newly elected county commissioners took their place on the Board of Commissioners for the first time Tuesday, and Ken Robinette kept his status as chairman of the board.

Tavares Bostic, a licensed clinical social worker and CEO of Bostic Counseling and Consulting, and Rick Watkins, a career educator with more than 30 years of experience, including nine years as a professor at Wingate University, sat on opposite ends of the dais Tuesday night.

Both men, serving in their first elected office, said they feel comfortable in their roles as commissioners.

Bostic, having attended many consecutive meetings in the lead-up to the primary in the spring, said of now sitting on the other side of the room, “I feel like I just switched seats.”

Watkins said his experience in an advisory role to both the Scotland and Richmond County boards of education, being a voting member will be an smooth transition, “but one that I take very seriously.”

“I’m committed to doing the very best that I can do for the citizens of Richmond County,” Watkins said.

The rookie public servants will have a lot to learn in the coming weeks to get on the same page with their fellow members, they said.

“Trainings, paperwork, briefings and getting to know our county employees and department heads,” Bostic listed in a text message. “Overall, I’m looking forward to learning all of the details of this position to ensure that every citizen in this county is adequately informed and feel more involved in the overall growth of our great county.”

Watkins was appointed to serve as the commissioner representative on the Board of Health and Human Services Advisory Board. The commissioners had their annual overview of the HHSAB Tuesday morning, which Watkins said gave him a good feel for what the board is involved in and noted his personal relationship with a number of the other board members.

Robinette was unanimously re-elected chairman of the Board of Commissioners, a role he has served in since 1998. In remarks after the vote, Robinette said he looked forward to the positive developments in the county.

“Thank you (to the commissioners and County Manager Bryan Land) for the vote of confidence and support,” Robinette said. “We’ve got a lot of good things happening going into 2019 so I’m excited … to continue moving Richmond County forward.”

Commissioner John Garner also was unanimously re-elected as vice chairman of the board, and Bill Webb was unanimously nominated to serve as county attorney.

In his remarks to the board, Land noted the achievement of drawing the Epicenter Festival to Richmond County, which will take place at Rockingham Dragway from May 10 through May 12. He added that the economic impact of the festival is estimated to be nearly $40 million, which Land called “earth shattering.” It’s more than what two NASCAR events brought to the county, he said.

“I realize folks would like to have NASCAR back but NASCAR isn’t what it was back in the 90s and that ship has sailed,” Land said. “They left us, so we’ve got to head in a different direction and I think this is a great opportunity.”

Board of Commissioners Chairman Ken Robinette gives guidance to newly elected commissioners Tavares Bostic and Rick Watkins after their first board meeting on Tuesday. Robinette was re-elected unanimously as chairman of the board. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_6246-1.jpg Board of Commissioners Chairman Ken Robinette gives guidance to newly elected commissioners Tavares Bostic and Rick Watkins after their first board meeting on Tuesday. Robinette was re-elected unanimously as chairman of the board.

Robinette, Garner keep their chairman, vice chairman positions

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]