Schools urged to show their popcorn spirit

Give me a P-O-P-C-O-R-N and what have you got? A chance to win cash prizes for your school!

Every fall from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, www.popcorn.org holds its annual Popcorn Pep Club Contest. Schools from all over the U.S. are invited to showcase their team spirit and love of popcorn for a chance to win.

The 2017 Popcorn Pep Club challenge drew an impressive array of creative entries from schools across the nation, showcasing the heart and soul of teachers and students alike. It is an absolute pleasure to look through these entries every year and learn more about you and what makes you tick, so thank you for taking the time to make us smile.

The grand prize was $2,500; second place was $1,000; third place was $1,000; and honorable mentions were awarded $500.

To enter this year’s contest, go to www.popcorn.org and click on the “Popcorn Pep Club” to find the entry form. You will also be able to view the entries of last year’s winners.