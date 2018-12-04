FROM THE REGION

Body is found

floating in canal

LUMBERTON — A body was found Monday afternoon floating in a canal near Interstate 95 and U.S. 74.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, who was sworn into that office earlier in the day, said a fisherman found the body about 3:30 p.m. and at 5 p.m. rural firefighters with a boat were on their way to retrieve the body, which was hung up in brush. Wilkins said the body appeared to be so badly decomposed that he could not tell its sex or race.

He said the canal feeds the Lumber River and is frequented by fishermen.

***

Town receives

a strong audit

PEMBROKE — Town council members heard nothing but positive remarks Monday about the fiscal year 2017-18 audit, which highlighted a general fund increase of about 750 percent in the past decade.

In an audit presentation given to the board, John Masters, of S. Preston Douglas & Associates, noted that in 2009 the fund balance was about $200,000 and now sits at about $1.5 million.

He said the general fund balance mirrors the growth in available funds at the end of the year, which went from about $200,000 in 2010 to about $3.2 million in the past fiscal year. The property tax collection rate was at 93 percent, which also is a good standing in Robeson County.

***

Governor appoints

Malcolm chairman

LUMBERTON — A Robeson County attorney has been appointed by the governor to lead the state Board of Elections at a time when the election oversight body is investigating claims of fraud in a congressional race and when its makeup is in doubt.

Joshua Malcolm was appointed Monday to be chairman of the N.C. Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement. Malcolm, of Pembroke, was the board’s vice chairman and is chief legal officer, general counsel and assistant secretary for the trustees at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The appointment followed the resignation this past weekend of Chairman Andy Penry.

From AP and staff reports.