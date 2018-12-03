Commissioners take oath

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Newly elected Commissioner Rick Watkins takes the oath of office with his wife, Cindy, holding the Bible for the ceremony on Monday. This is Watkins’ first elected office. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Newly elected Commissioner Rick Watkins takes the oath of office with his wife, Cindy, holding the Bible for the ceremony on Monday. This is Watkins’ first elected office. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Commissioner Don Bryant takes the oath of office alongside his wife, Sandra, who held the Bible for the ceremony on Monday. Bryant was re-elected to serve a third term on the Board of Commissioners Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Commissioner Don Bryant takes the oath of office alongside his wife, Sandra, who held the Bible for the ceremony on Monday. Bryant was re-elected to serve a third term on the Board of Commissioners Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Newly elected Commissioner Tavares Bostic takes the oath of office with his father, the Rev. John Gould, holding the Bible for the ceremony and with Bostic’s mother, Andrea Gould, alongside him on Monday. This is Bostic’s first elected office and he is the youngest on the board at age 33. Rev. Gould said after the ceremony that he knew his son had “big things on the horizon” when he was young. “The county couldn’t have a better one,” Gould said. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Newly elected Commissioner Tavares Bostic takes the oath of office with his father, the Rev. John Gould, holding the Bible for the ceremony and with Bostic’s mother, Andrea Gould, alongside him on Monday. This is Bostic’s first elected office and he is the youngest on the board at age 33. Rev. Gould said after the ceremony that he knew his son had “big things on the horizon” when he was young. “The county couldn’t have a better one,” Gould said. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Commissioner Ben Moss signs the paperwork making finalizing his swearing in for his third term on the Board of Commissioners as his son, Samuel, 7, watches on Monday. Moss, the was the high vote-getter in the election with 7,181 votes in the official count. The next highest vote count was Tavares Bostic with 6,706. Moss was seen celebrating with family at Hudson Brothers Deli Monday evening after the ceremony. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Commissioner Ben Moss signs the paperwork making finalizing his swearing in for his third term on the Board of Commissioners as his son, Samuel, 7, watches on Monday. Moss, the was the high vote-getter in the election with 7,181 votes in the official count. The next highest vote count was Tavares Bostic with 6,706. Moss was seen celebrating with family at Hudson Brothers Deli Monday evening after the ceremony.

