ROCKINGHAM — The Epicenter Festival coming to Richmond County in May will in fact be held at the Rockingham Dragway, according to the event’s producer Danny Wimmer Presents, which on Monday clarified a press release the company sent out Friday morning.

The rock-n-roll festival will be held on land owned by the Rockingham Dragway, The Rock Speedway and Entertainment Complex on the other side of U.S. 1, Richmond County and local landowners — all of which will make up Danny Wimmer Presents is referring to as the “Rockingham Festival Grounds.” The primary area of the inaugural festival will be a grassy area adjacent to the Dragway and the area surrounding the Speedway will be used for parking and camping, according to DWP CEO Danny Hayes.

“We are working together to define the long-term vision for the festival area,” Hayes said in an email Monday evening. “The festival layout for future years is largely dependent on the Speedway redevelopment.”

Steve Earwood, owner of the Dragway, said he signed a 10-year deal with DWP last Thursday to serve as the primary site of the festival. Hayes said that the company has long-term contracts with each of the landowners, though it is unclear if the other landowners have signed deals for a similar time span.

“I know how bad Richmond County needs this … I made it very affordable for (DWP),” Earwood said, noting that entities in South Carolina were also gunning to host the festival.

The initial press release, sent to the Daily Journal by DWP on Friday, referred to the “newly created Rockingham Festival Grounds” as the site of the event and listed the Dragway’s address as its location, but did not mention the Dragway as the site of the event anywhere else in the release.

Conflicting with the stated address were the release stating that the project was “led by the new owners of the Rockingham Speedway,” and Speedway owner Dan Lovenheim’s statement in an email Friday afternoon that referred to the Epicenter Festival as “the first of many … planned at The Rock Speedway and Entertainment Complex.”

A representative for Lovenheim could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

Additionally, Danny Wimmer Presents put up a website for the festival prior to the announcement which used an image of the Speedway, complete with its looping racetrack and checkered starting line, as the backdrop, which was first reported by the Richmond Observer.

The Dragway has a history of hosting large-scale hosted music events such as the Lollapalooza music festival in 1996, according to The Setlist Wiki, which Earwood said made it a prime location for the festival. Earwood said he expects the festival’s setup to mirror that event, which used the portion of land that Earwood has leased from the family of County Manager Bryan Land.

Land said on Friday he expects this event to draw between 90,000 and 100,000 attendees.

The music lineup will be announced at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10. Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, Dec. 14, according to the release.

The Rockingham Speedway opened in 1965 and was a significant draw to the area for nearly 40 years. But it has not held an event since a Camping World Truck Series race in April 2013.

By Gavin Stone Staff writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

