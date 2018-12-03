Ellerbe OK’s indoor recreational buildings

ELLERBE — Derious Covington of Rockingham will be operating two indoor recreation facilities in Ellerbe after standing before council members asking them to approve of his conditional use permits.

The two buildings are off 4024 and 4835 N. Main St. The one at 4024 will have computer skills games while the one at 4835 will be filled with pool tables, a handball table, an air hockey table and other games.

“It’s time for Ellerbe to grow and for more people to come in and fill up the empty buildings,” said Covington. “More businesses can bring more people into town.”

Since he was 17, Covington said he’s run several other indoor recreation buildings — including some in Hamlet and Rockingham — and also during his time in the military.

During the meeting, Bill Bailey, Ellerbe’s contracted code enforcer, encouraged council members and residents to ask questions to get the full understanding of Covington’s use of the building.

Mayor Lee Berry wanted to ensure Covington stood true to his applications to make sure there would be no gambling — only skill and video games, and gift surplus machines. Covington ensured that no gambling would take place in the buildings.

Council member Jeremy McKenzie also questioned how Convington plans to control the noise level. Covington said no music would play in the building off 4024, and the only thing playing in the building off 4835 would be a juke box, but it will play at a reasonable level.

“I’ve developed a relationship with Mr. Covington over a period of time, and I feel like he’s a man of his word,” said Berry. “But we just can’t have any noise complaints. He assured us of no issues, so there shouldn’t be any issues.”

Council motioned to approve Covington’s use of the buildings under the conditions that, for the building off 4024 N. Main St., there would be no alcohol served, no noise complaints and will be open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m, seven days a week; and for the building off 4385 N. Main St., it will operate as a game room, no alcohol will be served, no noise issues and will be open from noon to midnight.

“We’d like to welcome you to Ellerbe,” said Berry with a smile.

Covington said he wants to open as soon as possible and plans to start moving the games into the building off 4024 N. Main St. on Dec. 4. He hopes to have the building off 4385 N. Main St. opened around Christmas.

By Jasmine Hager Staff writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

