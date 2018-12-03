RCC to host concert series

HAMLET – Richmond Community College, in partnership with Fidelity Bank, will host a concert series that will feature three nationally known acts at the Cole Auditorium next year, the college announced Monday.

The Fidelity Bank Classic Rock’N Country series will include performances by country music icon Craig Morgan, the premier Eagles tribute band Hotel California and North Carolina native singer-songwriter Scotty McCreery.

Morgan will be perform Saturday, Feb. 23; Hotel California on Tuesday, March 5; and McCreery on Friday, March 29. All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.

Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC, said the continued success of the DeWitt Performing Arts Series over the past 19 years led them to consider what genres of music were not being tapped into with the local audiences.

“The DeWitt Performing Arts Series has provided nationally and internationally known acts for our audiences, but we recognized an opportunity to do more and to meet a demand for shows we weren’t always able to include in the DeWitt Series,” McInnis said. “Another key element for the launching of this brand new series is having the generous support of one of our great partners, Fidelity Bank.”

Phil Woodard, Fidelity Bank executive vice president, and Patrick Chappell, Fidelity Bank market executive, attended the press conference on Monday and expressed their excitement to be involved in this new concert series.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to be a part of something as fun as this concert series is going to be,” Woodard said.

Chappell, a past officer for the RichmondCC Foundation, noted that he and his family have strong ties to Richmond Community College and know firsthand the excitement that performances at the Cole Auditorium bring not only to Richmond County but also to the surrounding areas.

Staff report

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]