Santa visits Kemp-Sugg Memorial Library

'Ho, ho, ho,' Santa bellowed to the families entering Kemp-Sugg Memorial Library Monday evening. Children took turns sitting in Santa's lap to let him know what they were wishing for for Christmas. Items included baby dolls, bikes, tractors, cameras and phones. Santa wished everyone a Merry Christmas and gave kids candycanes when they were done. Six-month-old Clyde Smith didn't do much talking, but was all smiles for Santa.

