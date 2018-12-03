Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Armor Bearer, played by Darius Cox of Lilesville, for the fictionalized Highly Favored Church asks for forgiveness from God before his is judged during a performance of ‘The Letter,’ at the Cole Auditorium on Saturday. The play was written, directed and produced by Charlotte Rhue Bennett. This was Bennett’s first ever play, of the six she’s written since her cousin convinced her to give it a shot, to be performed outside of her church. The characters are in church on Christmas Eve when a stranger brings them a message like a modern Moses which helps put the church on the right course. ‘My mission is to share and uplift with common stories of redemption and compassion,’ Bennett said in an interview in November. ‘I don’t want to preach but I want to leave people with a little bit for them to meditate on.’ Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Armor Bearer, played by Darius Cox of Lilesville, for the fictionalized Highly Favored Church asks for forgiveness from God before his is judged during a performance of ‘The Letter,’ at the Cole Auditorium on Saturday. The play was written, directed and produced by Charlotte Rhue Bennett. This was Bennett’s first ever play, of the six she’s written since her cousin convinced her to give it a shot, to be performed outside of her church. The characters are in church on Christmas Eve when a stranger brings them a message like a modern Moses which helps put the church on the right course. ‘My mission is to share and uplift with common stories of redemption and compassion,’ Bennett said in an interview in November. ‘I don’t want to preach but I want to leave people with a little bit for them to meditate on.’

