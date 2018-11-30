Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal The No. 2-ranked Richmond Raiders enter the field to face No. 6 Myers Park in the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs Friday night. Raider coach Bryan Till on Facebook asked the community to display green and gold all week to show support for the players. “They should feel like they are playing against our entire county,” Till wrote. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal The No. 2-ranked Richmond Raiders enter the field to face No. 6 Myers Park in the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs Friday night. Raider coach Bryan Till on Facebook asked the community to display green and gold all week to show support for the players. “They should feel like they are playing against our entire county,” Till wrote.

