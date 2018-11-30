DSS food pantry full, others accepting donations

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Diapers available at the Department of Social Services food pantry for emergency needs. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Diapers available at the Department of Social Services food pantry for emergency needs. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Department of Social Services food pantry for emergency situations ran out of food quickly following an order in the summer, and is now stocked full and is referring donors to other locations. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Department of Social Services food pantry for emergency situations ran out of food quickly following an order in the summer, and is now stocked full and is referring donors to other locations.

ROCKINGHAM — The Department of Social Services has fully stocked its food pantry — which is only used for emergency situations — thanks to the help of its most reliable donors and one new one.

DSS put out a request for donations in August and the food was gone in a week, according to Linda Taylor, economic services supervisor for DSS. After her professor mentioned this fact early in the semester, Ryanne McEachin felt she had to step in to help in any way she could.

DSS helps an average of 40 families a month with basic needs like canned goods and diapers from its small, closet-sized room.

“I honestly had no idea they had a food pantry for the homeless and hungry,” McEachin said via Facebook. “It truly got to me to hear no one really donated canned goods, but one (reason for that), I believe, is because not many folks know about the pantry.”

She posted on the “Coming Together for RCo” Facebook page calling for others to pitch in at least five canned goods up until Dec. 14. The post was shared 49 times and McEachin said she had classmates bringing bags to class and strangers from all over the county donating.

“It’s amazing how word can travel on social media,” she said. “My goal is to stock the food pantry until there is no more room. I just hope to touch someone heart that loves and wants to cherish Richmond as much as I do.”

Now, DSS has asked donors to focus on donating to other organizations, such as Our Daily Bread Christian Food Ministry, Taylor said Thursday. Food Lion, senior centers around the county, and the Boy Scouts are among the regular donors. Royle Wright said his church, Saron Baptist Church in Ellerbe, donates to DSS every month and sets aside funds in its monthly budget for “right many” bags of groceries.

“It’s something we do as a mission project,” Wright said, adding that the church supports several other organizations monetarily.

Debbie Rohleder, director of Our Daily Bread, said it’s important to remember that organizations that provide food don’t just need donations, they need volunteers.

“If you’ve got extra time,” she said, “put yourself to work for good.”

Richmond County Food Pantries • Our Daily Bread – 400 E. Washington St., Rockingham, open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Call 910-895-3536 for more information. • Southern Mission Ministries – 281 Blues Bridge Rd., Hoffman, open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays. Call 910-281-5957 for more information. • Helping Hands Hamlet – 609 Cheraw Rd., Hamlet, open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and as needed. Call 910-334-1009 for more information. • Faith Assembly (soup kitchen) – 148 Daniels St., Hamlet, open from 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Call 910-997-4391 for more information. • Rockingham Spanish Church – 136 Eason Rd., Rockingham, opens at 12 p.m. Wednesdays (no close time listed). Call 910-997-5011 for more information. • Greater Diggs – 1400 Old Cheraw Rd., Rockingham, open from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Call 910-997-4476 for more information.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

