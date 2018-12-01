HAMLET — A local playwright will see her work performed on stage for the first time Saturday.

Charlette Rhue Bennett, a full-time hairdresser, starting writing plays for her church at the suggestion of her cousin. Though an English major at Wake Forest, Bennett was unsure she could do it. But once she sat down to write, nine scenes fell out of her and onto the page.

Since then she’s written six plays, but her Christmas play, “The Letter,” will be her first to be performed on the big stage — The Cole Auditorium. The play will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“My passion has become these plays,” Bennett said. “My mission is to share and uplift with common stories of redemption and compassion. I don’t want to preach but I want to leave people with a little bit for them to meditate on.”

Bennett said the play is set in church on Christmas Eve and while the services are underway, an “unexpected visitor” interrupts. She said the plays lets characters give first-hand accounts of the events as they unfold and are resolved with “hope, redemption and love.”

“Hopefully everybody leaves motivated and encouraged,” Bennett said.

Tickets can be purchased at Rhue’s Too Beauty Salon at 1702 E. Washington St., Rockingham, or at the Cole Auditorium ticket office.

Contributed photo The cast of ‘The Letter,’ written and produced by Charlette Rhue Bennett, rehearse the play. The play will be held at 2 p.m. Saturdayat the Cole Auditorium. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_rehearsal.jpg Contributed photo The cast of ‘The Letter,’ written and produced by Charlette Rhue Bennett, rehearse the play. The play will be held at 2 p.m. Saturdayat the Cole Auditorium. Contributed photo https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_The-Letter.jpg Contributed photo

By Gavin Stone Staff writer