Rock festival coming to ‘The Rock’ in May

File photo File photo

ROCKINGHAM — The co-creators of the Carolina Rebellion music festival have announced a new 3-day festival to take place in May at the new festival grounds of the Rockingham Speedway.

Put on by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, the Epicenter Festival will be a 3-day music festival to be held May 10 through May 12, 2019 and will replace Carolina Rebellion which was held annually at the Charlotte Motor Speedway from 2011 to 2018. The festival will be developed in coordination with the Rockingham Dragway to bring “even more music, extensive camping options and no curfew,” according to a press release.

The event is the first to be announced since the acquisition of the property by Dan Lovenheim of Rockingham Properties in August.

“We are incredibly excited to bring one of the top festival producers in the country back to Richmond County,” Lovenheim said Friday. “We are looking forward to Danny Wimmer’s concert being the first of many large scale festivals, races and events planned at The Rock Speedway & Entertainment Complex.”

Lovenheim said when the deal was finalized that he aims to turn the Speedway into “the largest contiguous event site in the U.S.”

“We are very proud of what Carolina Rebellion represented, so we understand that our decision to replace it was confusing to people,” said Danny Wimmer, producer of the festival. “The creation of the ‘Epicenter of rock n’ roll’ in the heart of North Carolina gives us the ability to expand on the festival experience with enhanced camping amenities, nighttime entertainment with no curfew, and expanded food and beverage offerings, all highlighted by a massive music lineup covering the spectrum of rock, metal and alternative rock music.”

The music lineup will be announced at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10. Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, Dec. 14, according to the release.

Danny Wimmer Presents is also responsible for the Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Aftershock, Welcome To Rockville, Bourbon & Beyond, Chicago Open Air and other festivals.

File photo https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_therockphoto-5.jpg File photo

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]