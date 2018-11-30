Almost $20K raised for Hania’s family

Aguilar Aguilar

LUMBERTON — Area residents who united in support of the effort to find Hania Aguilar after she was kidnapped on Nov. 5 have maintained that union in support of the 13-year-old’s family.

A GoFundMe page created to help Aguilar’s family in the wake of tragedy has raised $19,952 as of 9 p.m. Thursday. The page’s goal was $5,000. The page’s address is https://www.gofundme.com/Support-for-Hanias-Family .

All the money raised through the page will go to Aguilar’s mother, Cely Hernandez.

The show of unity extends to Lumberton Junior High School, which Aguilar attended. Students and faculty there are wearing purple, Aguilar’s favorite color, in a sign of caring and mourning for a lost friend, student and classmate. Students across the school system are being asked to do the same on Friday.

Aguilar was kidnapped about 7 a.m. Nov. 5 while she waited outside her home in Rosewood Mobile Home Park, located at 3525 Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton, for a ride to the school. A witness reported seeing a man dressed all in black and wearing a yellow bandana over his face force the teenager into an SUV and drive away. The SUV was found Nov. 8 off Quincey Road.

A body was found about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in a body of water off Wire Grass Road in Orrum. The body was sent to the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Raleigh for identification and to find a cause of death. On Wednesday, officials with the FBI and the Lumberton Police Department, the lead investigative agencies in the Aguilar case, said the body had not been officially identified as that of Aguilar. But they feared the worst — and The Robesonian received a death notice on the child that is in this newspaper.

“We are absolutely devastated. I wish we had a different outcome for Hania’s family, for the community, and for the hundreds of law enforcement officers and searchers who put everything they had into finding her alive,” Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill said Wednesday during a news conference.

Official identification had not been received as of Thursday evening.

“The medical examiner’s office is confident in the identity, we do not have final confirmation as of this writing,” Shelley Lynch, Public Affairs specialist, FBI Charlotte Division, wrote in an email Thursday.

Investigatory efforts that also include personnel from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are focused on bringing to justice the person or persons responsible for the crime against Aguilar, and the fear and sorrow visited upon her family and the people of Robeson County.

Talk of a possible suspect being arrested spread through the region Wednesday and Thursday. But McNeill and C. Andrew de la Rocha, FBI supervisory senior resident agent, dismissed that talk on Wednesday.

Lynch reinforced that stance on Thursday.

“We are not discussing possible suspects or persons of interest. No one has been charged in connection with Hania’s case,” Lynch wrote in an emailed response to questions from The Robesonian.

Investigators continue to develop and follow new leads in the case, according to Lynch.

And the public’s help still is needed.

Investigators are asking for information, photos and surveillance system recordings from residents along Wire Grass Road that can help them piece together when and how the body found Tuesday came to be where it was found. Residents who think they have helpful information or images are asked to call the dedicated tip line at 910-272-5871.

A reward of up to $30,000 still is being offered for information that leads to the prosecution of the person or people responsible.

Information and video recordings still are sought that will help investigators determine how and when the SUV found off Quincey Road got to where it was abandoned.

“We need any video from Robeson County, specifically along Highway 41/Elizabethtown Road and any side streets, especially along Popes Crossing Road, Wire Grass Road, and Lovett Road,” a previous FBI news release reads in part.

Investigators still have not identified the person seen in surveillance camera recordings walking along Lambeth Street and then turning left on Elizabethtown Road and walking toward Rosewood Mobile Home Park about the time Aguilar was kidnapped. The man seen in the video is not a suspect, but he may have useful information.

The man, who appears to be wearing light-colored shoes, a light-colored shirt, and a hoodie, was recorded one-quarter mile from Rosewood Mobile Home Park about the time Aguilar was kidnapped. The video can be viewed online at www.fbi.gov.

T.C. Hunter can be reached at 910-816-1974 or [email protected]

Video from areakidnapping isstill being sought