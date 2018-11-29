Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal The members of the Sanders family sing “Angels We Have Heard on High” during opening night of the Richmond Community Theatre's production of "Sanders Family Christmas" on Thursday. The play takes place in the sanctuary of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant, North Carolina. Characters sing southern gospel Christmas favorites and tell family stories. This is the first play of the season directed by Merrie Dawkins. She described the play in an interview in August as a "feel-good" play that will get you in the Christmas spirit.