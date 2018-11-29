Warrants lead to local man’s arrest

Benoist Benoist

ROCKINGHAM — Police have arrested a Rockingham man wanted in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins that occurred in October.

Dustin Monroe Benoist, 24, whose address is listed as being on Sandhurst Drive on some warrants and as “streets of Rockingham” on others, allegedly broke into a white Ford pickup truck owned by an energy company on Oct. 28 and a white Toyota Tacoma in order to steal the contents, according to warrants for his arrest.

The warrants show that that night Benoist stole a leak detector, a DeWalt drill, four pairs of Carhart clothing, a pocket knife, a cooler and a pipe locating tool worth $3,470 from the Ford truck and a 12-gauge shotgun from the Tacoma, along with assorted tools totaling $500 in value.

Then, on Nov. 25, Benoist is accused of stealing a 2005 Mazda Tribute worth $5,000, damaging a bathroom, a bedroom, and a closet door before breaking into two other vehicles — a 2006 Ford Focus and a 2005 Ford F-150 — with the intent to steal items of value inside, according to warrants for his arrest.

He was arrested on Nov. 25.

Benoist is charged with four felony counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, one felony count each of larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and larceny. He is additionally charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny, injury to real property and injury to personal property.

The conviction that caused him to be charged with possession of a firearm by a felon came from an Oct. 2016 conviction on a felony breaking and entering charge for which he served 15 months in prison, though this was only his most recent felony conviction.

Benoist is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secure bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Benoist has served two stints in prison. The most recent came with the felony breaking and entering charge mentioned above, at which time he was also convicted of one felony count each of larceny after breaking and entering, possessing a controlled substance in a penal institution and attempted larceny of over $1,000.

In December 2013, Benoist was convicted of one felony count each of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering, for which he served seven months in prison, according to state records.

