Student-grown trees given to good homes

HAMLET — After months of tending to trees potted, planted and nurtured by students at Monroe Avenue Elementary School, the Hamlet Tree and Beautification Group handed them off to their forever homes.
The tree nursery had several trees up for grabs including red, white and pink dogwoods, buckeyes, red and white crape myrtles, apple and pear fruit trees and Japanese maples. President Sheila Sellers said the dogwoods were the popular choice among the tree options.
Tracy Dumas was one of several to pick up two red dogwoods. She said she’s been at her residence for six years, her land is bare and that she’s ready to start planting trees. Amanda Hudson also picked up a red dogwood to add to her garden of plants.
Joyce and Aaliyah Liewald, however, had their eyes on the fruit trees.
“I call the apple tree!” shouted first-grader Aaliyah.
“Red or gold?” questioned Sellers.
“Red!” said responded.
After Aaliyah picked out her apple tree, her grandma Joyce chose a golden delicious tree. After receiving a thumbs up from Aaliyah, Joyce knew they were good to go.
“She’s getting into growing things,” said Joyce. “Her motto is ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away’.”
The beautification group set a limit for the trees at two per person, but Drew Gregory was able to squeeze in a Japanese maple in addition to his two crape myrtles.
“They wouldn’t let me have one (the Japanese maple) last year since they were small, but now I can have one,” he said.
By around 4 p.m., the group had given away more than 80 trees.
“It’s going good and people are appreciative,” said Secretary Sue Furman.
Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]