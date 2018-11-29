Sparking an interest in future employees

Stefano Degano, business development representative of CM Labs, instructs Pine Crest High School student Matthew Robertson how to operate the simulator. The simulator was one of several stations for students to participate in during Superior Cranes, Inc.’s Lift and Move USA event. Stefano Degano, business development representative of CM Labs, instructs Pine Crest High School student Matthew Robertson how to operate the simulator. The simulator was one of several stations for students to participate in during Superior Cranes, Inc.’s Lift and Move USA event. Gavin Eubanks, in the red pullover to the left, competes against 11 other peers in the chain fall competition. Eubanks won $150 with a time of 16.82 seconds. Gavin Eubanks, in the red pullover to the left, competes against 11 other peers in the chain fall competition. Eubanks won $150 with a time of 16.82 seconds.

ROCKINGHAM — By the busload, students from all across North Carolina filled the Superior Cranes, Inc. warehouse eager to spend the day learning more about the crane industry.

Superior Cranes partnered with Lift and Move USA to host a career workshop attended by more than 430 students from schools including Richmond Senior High, Richmond Community College, Cordova Middle and many others.

Lift and Move USA is an industry-led initiative to address the skills gap in the USA’s crane, rigging and specialized transport sectors. The centrepiece of the program is regular events around the county, hosted by major players in the industry, that showcase the opportunities to build rewarding and successful careers, according to Lift and Move USA’s website.

“The goal is to reach kids and let them know that there are options,” said Joe Everett, president of Superior Cranes, Inc. “You don’t neccessarily need a four-year degree. We can teach you. If you can see yourself doing it, it’s possible.”

Students spent the day rotating from station to station listening to talks and demonstrations on crane operations, sales and lift planning, rigging hardware and machinery moving, mechanics and crane technicians, simulators, safety and transportation. There were also several vendors and job registries on site and a chain fall contest for students to compete in.

At the rigging hardware and machinery moving station, students took turns operating a crane and forklift and observing some of the equipment used for the machines. Tommy Davis, who works operations at the Greensboro Branch, co-led the station and said he’s worked with Superior Cranes since 1978 and has worked in multiple areas of the business.

“I’ll be retiring soon so I’m hoping to pass the torch to the next generation,” he said. “I’m so proud that so many people are interested.”

One student who shared a great deal of interest was Gavin Temple, a senior from Union Pines High School. Since he was 6 years old, Temple said he would help his uncles paint and fix up their hot rods. Temple said in addition to the classes he takes at school, he also takes automotive classes at Sanhills Community College. After he graduates, he plans on going to Sandhills Community College to get his associate’s degree to start a career in automotive and diesel.

“He’s a wonderful student,” said Melanie Lee, career development coordinator at Union Pines High. “I have several students doing internships (including Gavin), and to see them complete them helps them find their passion.”

Cristian Menjivar, who also co-led the station with Davis, said he was able to relate with the students since he’s a recent graduate from high school. Menjavar currently works as a rigger for Superior Cranes but said he’ll have his commercial driver’s license to be a truck driver operator in six months.

“The advice I give to students is to work hard, don’t settle for less or for one position, keep moving up the ranks and do something that will take care of you and your family along the way,” he said. “As long as they put their minds to it, the skies the limit.”

And while the students spent the day absorbing all the information they could from professionals in the field, the biggest hit was the chain fall competition. The fastest male and female who could raise the weight by pulling the chains would win $150.

Gavin Eubanks from Central High School won with the time of 16.82 seconds and Jayme Jamison from Union Pines High School won with the time of 31.82 seconds.

When asked what his strategy was for doing it so fast, Eubanks said it was simple.

“Just yank it,” he said, laughing and receiving cheers and congrats from his friends.

At the conclusion of the program, students filed outside to watch a live demo of a Terex 2400 crane pick up another crane. Jason Perakis, advanced-technology instructor at Richmond Senior High School, said the day was good for students to get a lot of hands-on experience.

“This is incredible,” he said. “We can teach them this stuff for years and they can be here for 20 minutes and everthing we teach them is validated.”

Stefano Degano, business development representative of CM Labs, instructs Pine Crest High School student Matthew Robertson how to operate the simulator. The simulator was one of several stations for students to participate in during Superior Cranes, Inc.’s Lift and Move USA event. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_cranes_color.jpg Stefano Degano, business development representative of CM Labs, instructs Pine Crest High School student Matthew Robertson how to operate the simulator. The simulator was one of several stations for students to participate in during Superior Cranes, Inc.’s Lift and Move USA event. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Gavin Eubanks, in the red pullover to the left, competes against 11 other peers in the chain fall competition. Eubanks won $150 with a time of 16.82 seconds. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_cranes2_color.jpg Gavin Eubanks, in the red pullover to the left, competes against 11 other peers in the chain fall competition. Eubanks won $150 with a time of 16.82 seconds. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

