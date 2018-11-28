Daughter honoring her mom’s legacy

Jackson Jackson

ROCKINGHAM — Eddrina Clark wanted to honor her mother June Ava Jackson’s memory and she did so by promoting what defined her mother’s adult life: her education.

Jackson, who passed in October 2016, grew up in New York and dropped out of high school to help raise her younger siblings. After moving to Richmond County at age 25 she recommitted to her education, earning her GED in a year, then her CNA license and became an licensed nurse — a job she held for 36 years.

She also earned an associate’s degree in early childhood education, a bachelor’s in sociology, and a master’s degree in pastoral counseling. Now, Clark is starting the June Ava Jackson Scholarship to help high school seniors and adults who want to pursue higher education.

“Mom felt people should go to school because it’s something she struggled with,” Clark said, adding that she didn’t want to cut off the age of the scholarship’s recipients to high school students because of her mother’s circumstances.

The scholarship also honors Jackson’s legacy of generous giving, Clark said. Her mother, who was also a pastor for 16 years and ran the House of Favor Day Care in Hamlet, would often give money or assistance to anyone she saw on the street or those she knew in her personal life, despite her own large family’s needs.

“She did it out of her own pocket,” Clark said. “If she could help them she would be there … wherever she saw the need.”

Clark will hold a fundraising gala at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the Cole Auditorium. All proceeds from the ticket sales will go towards the scholarships. Scholarships will be given to one person pursuing a degree from a two-year college and one seeking a degree from a four-year university, according to Clark.

“I miss her every day, but this is a way of keeping her dream alive,” Clark said. “Without an education you are limited in lifestyle and in general. There are many ways to be educated but academics is the first step to a better and more successful life.”

Jackson https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Jackson.jpg Jackson

Fundraising gala to be held Feb. 2 at the Cole Auditorium

By Gavin Stone Staff writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]