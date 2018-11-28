Family dog killed by neighbor’s dog

Little Boy Moloney Little Boy Moloney Little Boy Moloney’s ashes remain in a box that reads, “In mama and daddy’s hearts forever, Little Boy Moloney.” Little Boy Moloney’s ashes remain in a box that reads, “In mama and daddy’s hearts forever, Little Boy Moloney.”

HAMLET — On the night after Thanksgiving, Tammy Moloney was out walking her Pomeranian, Little Boy Moloney, in her front yard when four of her neighbor’s dogs jumped the fence between their property, attacking and killing her dog.

Moloney said she tried in vain to fight the dogs off and one took hold of the Pomeranian in its mouth, carrying him down Hallmark Avenue to Airport Road back to the neighbor’s house — which backs up to Moloney’s — where she found her dog’s body.

“He was like a son to me,” Maloney said of her pet of 10 years as she was overcome with emotion. “I had to see him be viciously attacked and killed right before my eyes. You can’t put a price … I loved my animal.”

Now, Moloney says she’s concerned for the safety of her grandchildren who range in age from 2 to 16.

“If they could jump that fence to get my dog, it could happen to a child,” she said. “Isn’t there something that can be done? Is it going to be a human (that is hurt) before someone does something?”

The neighbors’ six dogs were put on a 72-hour rabies vaccination notice. Deputy Richard Watts, who was assigned to the case, could not be reached Wednesday. Maloney said she was told the dogs had gotten all their necessary shots.

Maloney has filed a complaint against the dogs’ owner. No criminal charges are expected to be filed in the incident, according to Chief Deputy Mark Gulledge of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

“An animal-on-animal (attack) is not a crime,” Gulledge said, adding that any action against the owners would likely be handled through civil court.

Section 15 of the Animal Enforcement Ordinance and The Control of Rabies in Richmond County lays out the steps the county takes following the receipt of a complaint about a dangerous animal. First an Animal Control officer decides whether to seize the animal for duration of the behavior review. The sheriff’s office will then hold a hearing on the animal with owner.

A potentially dangerous dog is defined as “any dog, when not on the owner’s real property, that has killed or inflicted severe injury upon a domestic animal … any dog, when not on the owner’s real property, that has approached a person in a vicious or terrorizing manner in an apparent attitude of attack … any dog that has been deemed potentially dangerous in another county or state.”

If the animal is determined to be dangerous, the owner will have up to three weeks to construct a secure dog lot and have it approved by the Richmond County sheriff or his designee.

Richmond County Animal Control officers were not available for comment Wednesday. When asked whether these specific dogs were declared dangerous at the time of the attack, Gulledge deferred to Tommy Jarrell, director of Health and Human Services, which used to handle cases of this nature. Jarrell said he didn’t know if the dogs had been declared dangerous.

Jarrell said when their department handled cases such as Moloney’s, they would go through all the facts to make the best determination of whether to declare a dog dangerous.

“Whose property did it happen on, the circumstances regarding the attack, vaccinations, if there’s any history in the past being involved with attacks,” he said. “You had to evaluate each scenario. It wasn’t so cut and dry.”

Moloney said another of her neighbor’s dogs were attacked over the summer by the same dogs, but isn’t aware if a complaint was made.

Little Boy Moloney was cremated and his remains are stored in a box Moloney said she sleeps with every night. She said she was given a lock of his hair and a toenail.

The plaque on the box reads: “In Mama and Daddy’s hearts forever, Little Boy Moloney.”

By Jasmine Hager and Gavin Stone Staff Writers

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

