Man fled deputies with infant in back seat, 10 pounds of pot

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man on Tuesday allegedly rammed a patrol car during a car chase while an infant was in the back seat of his car.

A deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on Decario Antawn McKinnon, 29, of Hamer Mill Road for a stop sign violation but McKinnon did not pull over, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

During the pursuit, the sheriff’s office says, McKinnon intentionally rammed a deputy’s patrol car. The deputy was not injured.

McKinnon was stopped at the intersection of Osborne Road and Ellerbe Grove Church Road where deputies discovered an 18 month old child in the back of his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday. The child was apparently unharmed.

Deputies found an estimated 10 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle following a search.

McKinnon is charged with one felony count each of trafficking marijuana, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, assault on a government official with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor count each of child abuse and injury to personal property, as well as a stop sign violation.

He is additionally charged with two felony counts of trafficking in cocaine which stem from an ongoing investigation.

McKinnon is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $500,000 secure bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that McKinnon has never been incarcerated in North Carolina but he was convicted of one felony count of possessing a Schedule I controlled substance in March 2016.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

