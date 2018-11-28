Elderly can apply for heating assistance starting Monday

ROCKINGHAM — Elderly residents will be able to apply for federal funds to help cover their heating costs for the winter starting Monday through the Department of Social Services, and all low-income residents will be able to apply for heating assistance starting Jan. 2.

The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program’s first period of applicants — from Dec. 3 to Dec. 31 — is for low-income households with a person 60 or older or someone receiving disability benefits and services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services. For the second period — from Jan. 2 to March 29 — is for all low-income households that meet the following criteria:

• Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets eligibility criteria.

• Have income equal to or less than 130 percent of the federal poverty limit. This means that for a household of one, an income of$15,782 or less will qualify. For a family of four, an income of $32,630 or less will qualify.

• Have resources, such as saving and checking accounts, cash on hand, at or below $2,250.

• Be responsible for their heating cost.

“This funding can help assist eligible individuals and families with their heating expenses during the winter months,” said David Locklear,deputy director of Economic and Family Services in the Division of Social Services. “We want to ensure families are healthy and safe during some of the most difficult times of the year.”

Richmond County DSS will have staff available to assist applicants from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 at Ellerbe Senior Center,from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 at the Hamlet Senior Center, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 at the East Rockingham Senior Center.

DSS staff will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 19 at Magnolia Garden for tenants only, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Sierra Garden for tenants only.

“It’s a great program and I wish more elderly people would apply,” said Betty Jo Oliver, intake supervisor for Richmond County DSS. Oliver noted that many elderly residents don’t like to accept help, but said, “This program is one we really encourage them to apply for.”

Last year, 1,411 Richmond County residents were applied for heating assistance out of the 1,723 who applied — an 81 percent approval rate.

For more information, call Intake Supervisor Betty Jo Oliver at 910-997-8422. Richmond County DSS is located at 125 Caroline Street, andthe main number is 910-997-8480.

For information on the program and eligibility, visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

