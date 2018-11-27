Hamlet Middle a ‘School to Watch’

Hamlet Middle School was re-designated as a School to Watch for 2019. They were originally designated in 2013 and were re-designated in 2016. Hamlet Middle School was re-designated as a School to Watch for 2019. They were originally designated in 2013 and were re-designated in 2016.

HAMLET — Only 400 schools across the nation have been recognized as a School to Watch, and among those are the staff and students of Hamlet Middle School.

“Hamlet Middle School faculty and staff understand the importance of educating the whole child,” said Principal Karen Allen. “We are committed to forming positive, nurturing relationships that encourage children to reach their full potential.”

Since first being designated a School to Watch in 2013, Hamlet Middle has now been given the honor three times in a row (‘13, ‘16 and now ‘19) after waiting the required three years to re-apply. Ellerbe Middle School and Rockingham Middle School were named Schools to Watch in 2017.

According to the North Carolina Association for Middle Level Education website, Schools to Watch are schools that are:

• Academically excellent — they challenge all students to use their minds well.

• Developmentally responsive — they are sensitive to the unique developmental challenges of early adolescence.

• Socially equitable — they are democratic and fair, providing every student with high-quality teachers, resources and support.

• Organizationally structured and supported — they share a vision and promote a learning community of practice.

These qualities are what NCMLE Schools to Watch Co-director Jennifer Hall sees in Hamlet Middle School.

“Based on Hamlet’s re-designation application and site visit, many strengths were noted including a positive school culture that endeavors to continuously improve a high level of student engagement and professional commitment, and programs and clubs that are responsive to student needs,” Hall said in a statement.

Recognized schools will be featured in state and national publications, and will be visited by educators from around the country looking to see where “things are being done right.” The schools will also participate in professional development and will serve as a model for other schools using the Schools to Watch criteria to guide improvement and reform.

Now that it has been recognized, Hamlet Middle School will have to wait three years to apply for the distinction again.

Hamlet Middle School was re-designated as a School to Watch for 2019. They were originally designated in 2013 and were re-designated in 2016. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_hms_color.jpg Hamlet Middle School was re-designated as a School to Watch for 2019. They were originally designated in 2013 and were re-designated in 2016.