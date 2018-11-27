Hamlet kicks off Christmas

Attendees counted down before the Christmas tree was lit with bright lights. Residents enjoyed a night of hot chocolate, cookies and christmas carols to kick-off the holiday season. Attendees counted down before the Christmas tree was lit with bright lights. Residents enjoyed a night of hot chocolate, cookies and christmas carols to kick-off the holiday season.

HAMLET — Residents celebrated the official start to the holiday season Monday night with songs, hot chocolate, cookies and bright lights for Hamlet’s 32nd annual Christmas Tree lighting across the street from the Hamlet Depot.

“We welcome you here to kick-off our holiday events!” trumpeted City Manager Jonathan Blanton to the crowd with his year-round cheer.

“Merry Christmas!” Mayor Bill Bayless followed. “It’s always great to see such a great crowd.”

The Summit Church praise team performed “Joy to the World,” “Mary Did You Know,” “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree,” and “Jingle Bell Rock” to kick off the night. Audience members clapped, danced and sang along with the holiday songs they know so well but only get to hear for a few weeks out of the year.

Pastor Steve Crews of Church of God of Prophecy in Hamlet read from scripture the story of Jesus’ birth, the original Christmas story. He explained the origin of the Christmas tree, tracing it back to the 1500’s when it’s believed that Martin Luther first brought a tree indoors and decorated it with candles and red apples.

“The tree was a symbol of life,” Crews said. “The apples and holly represented the blood of Jesus, the star represents the wise men and the angels symbolize the angel who announced the birth of Jesus.”

The Fairview Heights Elementary choir took the stage dressed in their holiday attire and performed songs including “Deck the Halls,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” and “Jingle Bells” — which they played partly on kazoos.

Following the performance of Fairview Height’s choir was the much anticipated lighting of the Christmas tree.

Shirley McDuffie, who was given the honor to commence the countdown.

“Are you ready?” she shouted. Everyone started counting down from “3…2…1…”

“Yay!” the crowd cheered as the tree lit up with white lights.

By the end, guests huddled together to enjoy cups of hot chocolate and cookies.

“Hands down, this was a great event,” said attendee Glenda Hampton.

Attendees Faye Watson and Geraldine Ludlum were seeing the tree lighting in Hamlet for the first time and both had warm words for the experience.

“It was wonderful,” Watson said. Ludlum added, “It was a very nice program.”

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

