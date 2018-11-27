Trio found with 4 pounds of cocaine, charged with trafficking

Core Core Ross Ross White White

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals on suspicion of trafficking cocaine after they were found with over four pounds of the drug.

Nikkita Domonique Core, 31, of Rockingham, Marissa Deesha White, 29, of Rialto California, and Domonique Lamar Ross, 31, of Southern Pines were allegedly found in possession of 1,934.25 grams (4.26 pounds) of cocaine on Nov. 19. The warrants show that the trio were keeping the drugs in a home in Hoffman.

Core was also allegedly found in possession of more than half an ounce of marijuana, a felony.

All three are charged with one felony count of trafficking in cocaine. This charge is given when an individual sells, manufactures, delivers, transports, or possesses 28 grams or more of cocaine and, if convicted, carries prison term of between 175 and 222 months in prison if the individual possesses more than 400 grams.

Core and Ross are additionally charged with one felony count each of manufacturing a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a place for keeping and selling a controlled substance. Core is also charged with one felony count each of possession of marijuana and maintaining a place for keeping and selling a controlled substance.

All three were placed under a $250,000 secure bond at the Richmond County Jail. Core and Ross have since posted bail. The trio are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Core was incarcerated previously for a December 2007 conviction for assault on a female, for which he was sentenced to two months in prison in Moore County. He was convicted of another misdemeanor charge of assault on a female in July 2014 and sentenced to probation in Richmond County.

Most recently, state records show Core was convicted of two felony counts of selling a Schedule II controlled substance, one felony count each of possession with intent to sell and deliver a counterfeit controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count of speeding to elude arrest in October 2015 and June 2017.

For all but the last felony possession conviction, from June 2017, the records show that Core was sentenced to probation. His sentence is not listed in the record for this felony possession conviction.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

