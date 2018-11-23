Area of Richmond Transit passenger dies in wreck

HAMLET — A passenger on an Area of Richmond Transit bus died following a wreck with another vehicle last week.

The bus was traveling south on N.C. 177 at 7:47 a.m. Nov. 12, and as it approached a curve where the road intersects with the northernmost point of Earle Franklin Drive, it veered to the right and crashed into a vehicle waiting at a stop sign, according to a report by Trooper Stien Davis.

The bus continued to move, then crashed into a tree.

Including the drivers, four people were in the bus and two in the second vehicle.

Timothy David Green, 44, of Rockingham, who was on the ART bus, sustained serious injuries and later died at the hospital, the report said.

ART Director Neel Peacock confirmed Green’s death Tuesday but declined to comment on the matter because the investigation had not ended.

The driver of the bus, Marcia McDonald, is cooperating with the investigation, the Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

