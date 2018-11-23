Washed-out roads expected to open next month

These are the new culverts that will go in under Nicholson Road after Hurricane Florence washed them out in September. The road is expected to reopen between Nov. 30 and Dec. 9, according to the Department of Transportation. These are the new culverts that will go in under Nicholson Road after Hurricane Florence washed them out in September. The road is expected to reopen between Nov. 30 and Dec. 9, according to the Department of Transportation. The machine in the bottom left corner is a 50 x 100 Vermeer drill that is boring a hole through about 250 feet of solid rock that is 10 feet below Hitchcock Creek. The creek overflowed during Hurricane Florence and washed out the water lines under Nicholson Road. A temporary fix has been in place since, but this line will be the permanent fix. The machine in the bottom left corner is a 50 x 100 Vermeer drill that is boring a hole through about 250 feet of solid rock that is 10 feet below Hitchcock Creek. The creek overflowed during Hurricane Florence and washed out the water lines under Nicholson Road. A temporary fix has been in place since, but this line will be the permanent fix.

ROCKINGHAM — The two roads that remain closed in Richmond County following Hurricane Florence are expected to reopen by mid-December, the N.C. Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

A report prepared this week on the status of road repairs in NCDOT Division 8 showed that of the 12 Richmond County roads closed as the result of flood damage in September, only Holly Grove Church and Nicholson roads remained closed.

Holly Grove Church Road, washed out at the point where the road crosses Naked Creek, is expected to reopen Dec. 14. The country road sees 170 cars pass on an average day, according to Andrew Barksdale, public relations officer for Division 8.

Nicholson Road, which remained mostly intact but lost about a 20-foot-long and 4-foot-deep section on the right side, is expected to reopen between Nov. 30 and Dec. 9. The road sees an average of 1,000 cars per day, Barksdale said.

The county water main that runs along Nicholson Road was washed out, along with the DOT’s culvert, by heavy flows from Hitchcock Creek. The main serves nearly half the county, including an industrial park and the prison.

Richmond County installed a temporary fix to restore water service, which kept the number of customers affected to fewer than 10, though others saw reduced water pressure for about two days, County Manager Bryan Land said.

Crews were out at Nicholson Road on Wednesday, continuing work to drill under the creek to put in a permanent fix.

Larry Causey, supervisor of the contracted project with H&A Directional Boring, said workers were putting in 300 feet of new line 10 feet below the creek.

About 6 feet below the creek, Causey said, is solid rock, which has cased delays.

Barksdale said Wednesday that Richmond County residents traveling to Marlboro County, South Carolina, on U.S. 1 should be aware that Billy Wallace Road and Haire Town Road near the state line remained closed as the result of the flooding of Wallace Pond.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

