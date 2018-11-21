Couple charged with assaulting, not feeding child

Lindsey Lindsey Whicker Whicker

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham couple have been charged with felony child abuse for allegedly beating and not feeding a child.

Octavius Lamar Lindsey, 28, of Hancock Street assaulted a 10-year-old child, causing a black eye and bruising on the child’s body, according to warrants for his arrest. Warrants also allege that Sherry Ann Whicker, 30, of South Hancock Street “allowed” Lindsey, her boyfriend, to assault the child.

Both Lindsey and Whicker are accused of not providing the child with enough nourishment.

Each is charged with one felony count of negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury. The offence, N.C. General Statute 14-318.4(a4), constitutes “a willful act or grossly negligent omission in the care of the child” that shows a “reckless disregard for human life.”

Both are being held at the Richmond County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond. They are to appear in court Nov. 29.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that neither has been incarcerated in the state, but Lindsey was convicted of one misdemeanor count of assault on a female in June 2014.

Gavin Stone

