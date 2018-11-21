Man sics dog on handicapped person

Gomiller Gomiller

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man is accused of commanding his dog to attack a handicapped person.

Jason Earl Gomiller, 39, of Marigold Street last week allegedly told his pit bull to “get him,” referring to a handicapped individual, which prompted the dog to bite the person on the forehead. Gomiller also is accused of hitting the handicapped person in the face and back with a dog collar.

Gomiller is charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a handicapped person and assault with a deadly weapon.

He is being held in the Richmond County Jail in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.

Gomiller is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 29.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Gomiller never has been incarcerated in the state but was convicted of violating the seat belt law and driving with a revoked license.

By Gavin Stone

