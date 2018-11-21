Middle-schoolers immersed in arts

Students gasped and hollered as they watched aerialist Kaitlin Chin flip and twirl in her silks. Chin was one of several performances at the school’s fine arts program. Students gasped and hollered as they watched aerialist Kaitlin Chin flip and twirl in her silks. Chin was one of several performances at the school’s fine arts program. Social worker Orrick McDougald, Assistant Principal Joseph Moree and School Resource Officer Tillman Kirkley performed several songs, including “My Girl” by the Temptations. Social worker Orrick McDougald, Assistant Principal Joseph Moree and School Resource Officer Tillman Kirkley performed several songs, including “My Girl” by the Temptations. The Tim Clark Band closed out Tuesday’s performance with such songs as “Treasure” by Bruno Mars and “Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker. The Tim Clark Band closed out Tuesday’s performance with such songs as “Treasure” by Bruno Mars and “Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker. Principal Theresa Gardner and her dummy, Tony, talk about the latest school gossip. Principal Theresa Gardner and her dummy, Tony, talk about the latest school gossip.

ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham Middle School students filled the Kate Finley Auditorium on Tuesday, anticipating the second day of performances in the school’s fine arts program — a program that stresses learning beyond academics.

On Monday, staff and students enjoyed Magician Brian Saints, storyteller Tyris Jones, the N.C. Youth Tap Ensemble, the Richmond Senior High School chorus and drum line, and the Blue Sands Music string quartet. Staff also sprinkled in performances between acts.

The original program began several years ago and lasted two weeks. Students would spend the first week watching performances and the second week participating in classes.

The program died out for a while. Principal Theresa Gardner, then assistant principal, and then-Principal Julian Carter brought back a two-day condensed version.

Tuesday was the second day of this year’s show.

Students watched Stephanie Burke, a speed painter, transform blank canvases into portraits of Walt Disney and Michael Jordan while talking about overcoming adversities.

Students also sang and danced along to two performers from the “Dancing with the Stars” performance at the Cole Auditorium back in September, as well as a local dance troupe.

Even Gardner got up to do a little ventriloquism with her partner, Tony.

“They like when my dummy talks about boyfriends and girlfriends,” she said.

Throughout her routine, Gardner spilled the latest gossip on couple pairings around the school. Students giggled and pointed out their blushing friends if they recognized names being called out.

Aerial performer Kaitlin Chin was next to capture the students’ attention — both with her performance and her speech.

She told the students how she dropped out of college before joining the circus and working at a renaissance festival.

“Not everyone takes that path,” she said of heading to college. “I wanted to own a company and create a path for others who didn’t have a path written out for them.”

Before climbing her silks, Chin gave students four directions:

“One, I love when you clap and cheer. If you see something astounding, scream and shout!

“Two, I won’t be able to see your cheering because I’ll be busy.

“Three, if you have any questions after the show, I’d love to chat, or your teachers can send me whatever questions you have.

“And four, do me a favor. After today, find that thing that brings you joy. Because if you don’t, the rest will be very hard.”

The students oohed, aahed and gasped as they watched Chin flip and twirl through the air with her silks. At the end, she received a standing ovation followed by high fives and hugs as she moved around the auditorium.

Following Chin’s performace was a mini jam session by Rockingham Middle School staff.

Social Worker Orrick McDougald sang, School Resource Officer Tillman Kirkley played makeshift drums, and Assistant Principal Joseph Moree and Band Director Curtis Swallow played their guitar, performing such songs as “My Girl” and “Stand by Me.”

Gardner and her dummy also jumped in for a song.

“Shawty had them Apple Bottom jeans. Boots with the fur,” Tony sang while the students laughed and sang along.

To conclude the program and the day before students left for Thanksgiving break, the Tim Clark Band from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, gave a live performance, singing “Treasure” by Bruno Mars, “Get Down Tonight” by KC and the Sunshine Band and “Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker.

“I’m a former counselor, and I’m always looking for a well-rounded child,” Gardner said. “I hope the students come away with something magical. The arts can be just as inspiring as math.”

Acts prove learningisn’t just academic

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

