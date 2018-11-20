4-H’ers lend their hands, hearts to Habitat project

4-H members and their parents painted their hands with different colors of the rainbow and placed them all over poster boards for decoration. Painting posters was part of a community-service project for Habitat for Humanity. 4-H members and their parents painted their hands with different colors of the rainbow and placed them all over poster boards for decoration. Painting posters was part of a community-service project for Habitat for Humanity. Members Madalyn Cowan, Emmaleigh Wade and Ke’Asia Nelson help work on one of the five posters, “Building Together.” Members Madalyn Cowan, Emmaleigh Wade and Ke’Asia Nelson help work on one of the five posters, “Building Together.” Jamison Cowan finishes painting the 4-H pledge, “Head, Heart, Hands and Health.” at the bottom of a poster. The rest of the poster reads, “Every house makes a difference.” Jamison Cowan finishes painting the 4-H pledge, “Head, Heart, Hands and Health.” at the bottom of a poster. The rest of the poster reads, “Every house makes a difference.” After a hard afternoon of painting and getting paint on their clothes, 4-H members proudly display their work. One poster will remain at the Habitat ReStore, and one will be on display at the house on Curtis Avenue. After a hard afternoon of painting and getting paint on their clothes, 4-H members proudly display their work. One poster will remain at the Habitat ReStore, and one will be on display at the house on Curtis Avenue.

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County 4-H members and their parents rolled up their sleeves Saturday afternoon to paint posters for Habitat for Humanity as part of a community-service project.

Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization working in 1,400 communities across all 50 states in the United States and in approximately 70 countries. It has helped more than 13 million people obtain affordable shelter, including in Richmond County, where Habitat is building a house off Curtis Avenue in Hamlet.

4-H Extension Agent Catherine Shelley said she met Habitat for Humanity volunteer manager Rosemary Webber earlier this year during United Way Day of Caring and decided working with Habitat would be a great project for 4-H Club members.

Webber agreed.

“This teaches them about community and giving back,” Webber said. “We’re excited to show what the kids have done.”

Altogether, the children five posters with the slogans: “Building Together,” “4-H Helping Hands,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Every house makes a difference — Head, Heart, Hands, Health,” and “4-H is growing greatness.” Webber said one posters would stay at the Habitat ReStore, one would go to the house and the others would be distributed elsewhere.

The children also painted their hands and left colorful hand prints of reds, blues and greens around the posters. They also signed their names on one.

“Who needs purple?” shouted one as they worked.

“I have orange!” another one would shout.

“I need a hand!” a parent would shout whenever someone would see an open spot for another hand print.

Members Madalyn Cowan and Ke’Asia Nelson worked together on the “Building Together” poster, deciding the best way to paint over the letters and which colors they should use.

“It’s fun, and it’s good to help others,” Cowan said.

“Like she said, it’s good to help others when they need it,” Nelson added.

Habitat has been working on the house in Hamlet for about a month. It’s scheduled to be completed next year.

Webber encouraged more volunteers to come help, saying “no prior building experience is necessary.”

“You just need an open heart to know you’re building something for someone,” she said.

Building takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and during a double shift on Saturday.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

